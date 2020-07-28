TUESDAY TOPIC: Saving family dairy farms benefits everyone

But all of this is in danger of being lost forever. Family farmers have been enduring an economic pandemic for decades. Poor prices and lack of markets have had us measuring dairy losses in farms per day long before COVID-19 was in the news. The get-big-or-get-out perspective is ushering in a system in which remaining farmers are losing their independence in ways that are encouraged by agribusiness, ignored by our political system, and lost to the American public. Already, pork and poultry farmers raise animals they do not own in ways determined by multinational corporations. I worry that the dairy stage is being set for business models in which we have plenty of milk but no independent family farmers.

Each of the farm families that, through no fault of their own, is pushed aside by the corporate bulldozer has a tragic story to tell. I remember one, in particular, that finally gave up long after the economy left them with no other choice. I wasn’t able to be on the farm when the truck came to take the cows, but my wife, who is good friends with the farm family, told me what happened. The family was heartbroken by the way the frightened and confused cows, those beautiful animals that had provided the family with an honest living, were being prodded and forced onto the truck. Finally, the farmer couldn’t take it anymore and insisted that he be allowed to load the cows in a gentler and more respectful way. As he led them up onto the truck, he wept.