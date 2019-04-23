After Feb. 16, 2017, I heard three words across the bargaining table that sent chills up my spine and tears to my eyes.
We were bargaining at a community college. The college had made an initial proposal to eliminate all provisions of the master contract except the base wage. We pushed to hear why. After all, those provisions had been in place for over 30 years, and they worked for both parties.
We didn’t get an answer. We pushed harder and a little louder. Still, there was silence from the other side. Finally, I used my undiplomatic voice and shouted, “We expect an answer, and we expect it now.”
The outburst was met with eye-averted silence. Finally, in a voice barely above a whisper, the human resource director said, “Because we can.”
It was over.
With those three words, everyone around the table knew their professional lives had changed. There would be no more meeting in the middle to make a deal. The initial proposal from management could now be its final proposal. The nightmare was real.
So, what now?
It’s time for educators and parents to take some steps to fight back, and it’s time for school board members to step up.
Yes, the majority party in the Iowa Legislature and the former Republican governor now comfortably eating Chinese food are to blame for this public-sector nightmare, but they are not the only ones. School boards who decided to use the law to destroy master contracts in place for decades are just as guilty.
Quite simply, it’s time to demand real answers. Those three words are not an answer; they are an excuse. Yes, the law changed, but the relationship between educators and those locally elected leaders shouldn’t. That was a local decision often prompted by outside legal advice.
Now, it’s time to hold school board members accountable for how they take care of our educators. If they are taking a bargained right away and not logically explaining why, it’s time for a change. Also, when electing new board members, how they will treat the contract for educators should be a primary question and a deal breaker if answered incorrectly.
By the way, board members who say “We didn’t take anything away; we put it in a handbook” are conning you.
The other dodge I’ve heard from board members is “We had no idea this was happening at the bargaining table.” That excuse is quite simply what a farmer wipes off his/her boot after visiting a bull pasture.
If a lawyer and administrator are negotiating for the board and are keeping members in the dark regarding what they are doing, a board member’s job is to find out. Administrators and lawyers work for the elected board, not the other way around.
It’s time to inform board members. If the lawyer or administrator won’t do it, bump into a board member at the grocery store and talk to them while they choose a loaf of bread
Which brings me to something else the public needs to question. Why are school districts hiring lawyers to do the negotiating when the law now gives management all of the power at the bargaining table? The next time you see a big Lexus at a small school, question who's visiting and what it will cost.
I believe schools are buildings with dreams inside. In Iowa, people don’t come for the weather, the mountains or the lakes; they come to raise a family. They come for those dreams. Let’s not let local or state politicians crush those dreams “Because they can.”
Bruce Lear, of Sioux City, recently retired after 38 years of being connected to public schools. He was a teacher for 11 years and an Iowa State Education Association regional director for 27 years.
