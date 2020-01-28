TUESDAY TOPIC: School choice represents 'win-win' for Iowans

Some ideas have an instinctive, hard-to-deny logic about them. Take school choice, for instance. Who would dispute parents know the most about their children and can and should make one of the most important decisions of their children’s lives, such as where their youngsters attend school? This National School Choice Week, we can reflect on the ways in which school choice not only makes perfect sense, but leads to better outcomes for families and taxpayers, too.

In Iowa, school choice takes many forms, and these forms can work together. Some Iowa families can select open enrollment, in which students attend public schools outside neighborhood boundaries. Iowa parents can homeschool their children, choose a non-public school, choose online learning or, depending on where they live, choose public charter or magnet schools.