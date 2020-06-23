TUESDAY TOPIC: Spread the message: #STOPTrackTragedies in Siouxland

For most of us, using sidewalks rather than walking down the center of a road and buckling up when driving are automatic safety habits. But pedestrians and drivers often overlook another potential safety hazard: walking or driving near train tracks.
Many drivers and pedestrians pay little or no attention at road-rail crossings they drive across day after day because they may never see a train there. They don't realize that freight trains do not run on set schedules and can be anywhere at any time going in any direction.
Think about this: 95 percent of rail-related incidents in the U.S. involve vehicle-train collisions at railroad crossings or people on the tracks being struck by trains. Government statistics show that a vehicle or person is hit by a train every three hours in this country. Surprising, right?
Since 2010, approximately 20,000 Americans have been killed or seriously injured because they were involved in unsafe behavior at railroad crossings - not paying attention or illegally walking, playing or taking photos on train tracks. As you can imagine, these incidents have devastating consequences for families, communities and train crew members – and virtually all of them are preventable.
In fact, in recent months there have been several trespassing incidents in our area where people have been hurt. How can we stop these potentially life-threatening incidents?
To raise awareness about the need for caution near tracks and trains in the U.S., the rail safety, nonprofit organization Operation Lifesaver was started nearly 50 years ago. Through public safety education campaigns like See Tracks? Think Train! and #STOPTrackTragedies, Operation Lifesaver educates people who are at risk for these incidents.
Operation Lifesaver’s trained volunteers also make free safety presentations to truck driving schools, K-12 students, first responders, and many others in communities throughout the U.S., including right here in Siouxland. Operation Lifesaver also focuses on these issues through the observance of Rail Safety Week, held the last week of September.
You can protect yourself and your loved ones by following these top five rail safety tips:
1) Look and listen for trains as you approach any railroad crossing — obey all signs, warning lights and gates.
2) Trains are quieter and faster than you think — never try to beat a train.
3) Because of their size and weight, it can take a mile or more to stop a train.
4) Always expect a train on any track, in any direction; avoid distractions when you approach a crossing.
5) Rail property is private property. Walking on the tracks is illegal and dangerous.
Operation Lifesaver is dedicated to keeping the public safe by educating people to practice rail safety near train tracks. Let's work together to #STOPTrackTragedies. With your help, we can make preventable railroad crossing and trespassing incidents a thing of the past.
Jeff Davis is executive director of public affairs for BNSF Railway. Carol Daley is executive director of Nebraska Operation Lifesaver.
Editor's note: Tuesday Topic is a weekly Opinion page feature.
