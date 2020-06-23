TUESDAY TOPIC: Spread the message: #STOPTrackTragedies in Siouxland

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For most of us, using sidewalks rather than walking down the center of a road and buckling up when driving are automatic safety habits. But pedestrians and drivers often overlook another potential safety hazard: walking or driving near train tracks.

Many drivers and pedestrians pay little or no attention at road-rail crossings they drive across day after day because they may never see a train there. They don't realize that freight trains do not run on set schedules and can be anywhere at any time going in any direction.

Think about this: 95 percent of rail-related incidents in the U.S. involve vehicle-train collisions at railroad crossings or people on the tracks being struck by trains. Government statistics show that a vehicle or person is hit by a train every three hours in this country. Surprising, right?

Since 2010, approximately 20,000 Americans have been killed or seriously injured because they were involved in unsafe behavior at railroad crossings - not paying attention or illegally walking, playing or taking photos on train tracks. As you can imagine, these incidents have devastating consequences for families, communities and train crew members – and virtually all of them are preventable.