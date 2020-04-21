TUESDAY TOPIC: Support heroes of health care in battle against COVID-19

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editor's note: The following was submitted by Bob Ritz, MercyOne president and chief executive officer, on behalf of himself and the five MercyOne regional presidents across Iowa.

The impact of COVID-19 has been felt worldwide. As a nation, and in Iowa, we have witnessed the impact on families, communities and our way of life.

At MercyOne, one of Iowa’s largest health care systems with more than 20,000 colleagues and 420 care locations, we are also experiencing unprecedented challenges. While we prepare to meet the needs of an increasing number of COVID-19 patients, the health care industry has been required to eliminate elective services as a result of this pandemic, which is more than 50% of our regular business. We have repositioned our facilities and teams to serve as a public health system to defeat COVID-19. All of this, however, has not changed our commitment to serving the needs and improving the health of our communities.