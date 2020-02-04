TUESDAY TOPIC: Support program for rural responders in Nebraska

Having the “sims” come right to you in your community, having that real-life training and having an expert give you feedback at the drop of a dime – it’s invaluable.

But, today, after two years of training thousands of Nebraska responders, the funding for the SIM-NE trucks, originally supported by a grant, is about to run out.

That’s why we need LB 761, which would provide a 50-cent motor vehicle license fee to be appropriated to the SIM-NE program, to keep these trucks on the road. We need to keep bringing the best and latest training to emergency providers in all parts of our state.

Before SIM-NE, we did what we could. We sometimes practice with skills nights at the firehouse. A couple years ago, we had the high school drama kids act in a training exercise.

Or, we send people to conferences, which are expensive. Plus motel rooms.

And a lot of those are mostly lectures.

But, SIM-NE brings lifelike, high-fidelity mannequins that cry, talk, do belly sounds, increase heart rate and drop blood pressure. These mannequins react when we do, so we can tell when we’re right or wrong. Our whole team can practice together, instead of just those who could make a conference.