TUESDAY TOPIC: Support, protect Iowa's bottle bill

The past several months have proven to be uncertain for so many Iowans. Some have lost their jobs, some are missing school or sports, and most are trying to navigate a new "normal." Whatever your road, the past few months have not been easy. Slowly, the governor has lifted many of the restrictions, however grocers are still able to turn away Iowans seeking to collect their five cents by returning their bottles and cans until at least June 25.
Can and bottle redemption is more important now than ever before. It is an opportunity to help those who need it most – neighbors in need, local charities, and small businesses. Last month, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) issued guidance stating that there is no evidence suggesting returning containers and recycling represents a danger to the public.
Iowa’s beer distributors want to work with our legislators to keep the bottle bill for the good of our local communities. The money from can redemption puts food on the table of Iowans in need. It is used to buy groceries, medicine and other necessities at a very difficult time for many of our neighbors.
Neighbors who once contributed to our local little league, the Food Pantry or the Food Bank are now unable to, which in turn puts the burden on local charities. Our local charities are feeling twice the strain – decreased donations and increased need. All of these organizations benefit from can and bottle fundraisers – but only if all grocery stores and redemption centers are accepting redemptions.
Since 1978, the bottle bill has propelled Iowa into one of the best recycling states in the country and only benefitted Iowans in the process. Our ditches are clean, and the bottle redemption provides jobs for hard-working Iowans.
Please join me in contacting your legislator to ask them to protect and support the bottle bill.
Editor's note: Tuesday Topic is a weekly Opinion page feature. Each Tuesday in this space, local, regional and state writers will discuss issues in the news. If you have an idea for a Tuesday Topic, please contact Editorial Page Editor Michael Gors at 712-293-4223 or mike.gors@lee.net.
