TUESDAY TOPIC: Support, protect Iowa's bottle bill

The past several months have proven to be uncertain for so many Iowans. Some have lost their jobs, some are missing school or sports, and most are trying to navigate a new "normal." Whatever your road, the past few months have not been easy. Slowly, the governor has lifted many of the restrictions, however grocers are still able to turn away Iowans seeking to collect their five cents by returning their bottles and cans until at least June 25.

Can and bottle redemption is more important now than ever before. It is an opportunity to help those who need it most – neighbors in need, local charities, and small businesses. Last month, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) issued guidance stating that there is no evidence suggesting returning containers and recycling represents a danger to the public.

Iowa’s beer distributors want to work with our legislators to keep the bottle bill for the good of our local communities. The money from can redemption puts food on the table of Iowans in need. It is used to buy groceries, medicine and other necessities at a very difficult time for many of our neighbors.