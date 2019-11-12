TUESDAY TOPIC: System of trails improves, but more work is needed

In late 2003, several citizens came together and expressed their concerns about the sorry state of our local recreational trail system. Those meetings birthed Siouxland Trails Foundation as a voice for trail users. One of the first actions of the new 501 (c) 3, all-volunteer non-profit was to survey the few local trails we then had. Recreational trails had already become an expected amenity in progressive communities and Siouxland was far behind those communities with which we compete for both jobs and employees.

Des Moines, Sioux Falls, Omaha, Council Bluffs and Lincoln were light years ahead of Siouxland. We have not caught up with any of these communities yet, as they continue to become more and more friendly for both bicyclists and pedestrians, but we have vastly improved this quality-of-life feature for our citizens.

The initial survey found three major challenges with our local trails - maintenance, connection between trails, and safe access to the trails from where people live.