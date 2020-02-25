TUESDAY TOPIC: Tax credit program for electric cars deserves scrutiny

The popularity of electric cars has surged in recent years, boosted by the popularity of Tesla, steady improvements in battery strength of electric vehicles (EVs), and the incredibly generous tax credit.

EVs now constitute nearly two percent of all cars sold, a market share that is increasing rapidly. As of March last year, more than 1.18 million EVs were on the roads, but those benefiting from the tax credit are predominantly wealthy Golden State residents. More than 150,000 such vehicles were sold in California in 2018, compared to just 917 sales in Iowa.

While increased EV adoption may eventually make a dent in combating climate change, the development has the potential to exacerbate two near-term problems: road construction financing and regressive taxes.

Further increases in market share for EVs would wreak havoc in the established process for funding infrastructure. A steady increase in fuel efficiency in vehicles over the last 15 years has already diminished revenue produced by the gasoline tax, which generates most road construction funding.