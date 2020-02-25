TUESDAY TOPIC: Tax credit program for electric cars deserves scrutiny

Senator Chuck Grassley is seeking greater scrutiny of a tax credit program for electric cars after oversight revealed pervasive problems - including widespread fraud. Grassley’s watchdog role is important, as Democrats are pushing to expand the program.
In a letter to IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig, Grassley pressed for more information about how the IRS administers the $7,500 credit for purchasing all-electric and plug-in hybrid cars.
Last September, the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration released an audit report finding that taxpayers improperly claimed $73 million in tax credits for electric vehicles and that the IRS “does not have effective processes to identify and prevent [these] erroneous claims.”
It’s not the first time the IRS has identified major problems with the credit. In 2010, about $33 million in tax credits for electric plug-in cars were awarded to people who purchased vehicles ineligible for the credit, according to a similar audit.
“It’s troubling that these improper payments continue and have more than doubled in size,” Grassley wrote. “The apparently systemic problems with the electric vehicle tax credit are even more concerning as Congress considers a potential $15.7 billion expansion to the program, which overwhelmingly benefits wealthy electric vehicle owners in one state.”
The popularity of electric cars has surged in recent years, boosted by the popularity of Tesla, steady improvements in battery strength of electric vehicles (EVs), and the incredibly generous tax credit.
EVs now constitute nearly two percent of all cars sold, a market share that is increasing rapidly. As of March last year, more than 1.18 million EVs were on the roads, but those benefiting from the tax credit are predominantly wealthy Golden State residents. More than 150,000 such vehicles were sold in California in 2018, compared to just 917 sales in Iowa.
While increased EV adoption may eventually make a dent in combating climate change, the development has the potential to exacerbate two near-term problems: road construction financing and regressive taxes.
Further increases in market share for EVs would wreak havoc in the established process for funding infrastructure. A steady increase in fuel efficiency in vehicles over the last 15 years has already diminished revenue produced by the gasoline tax, which generates most road construction funding.
One may think an easy answer is available: raise the gas tax. However, that would create another problem. Since EVs are expensive and will remain pricey for the foreseeable future, they are the favored ride of the wealthy, not the working class. Maintaining a gas tax model for infrastructure funding would mean that only those who cannot afford an electric car would shoulder the cost of maintaining America’s roads and bridges. As Tesla churns out Model 3s and Cybertrucks, snapped up by a mainly bicoastal elite, the gas tax necessary to finance road repairs would need to increase. But the resulting tax burden on middle class and poor drivers would make the system even more regressive.
Even a regressive tax can serve a purpose. Perhaps tax policy should discourage behavior, such as driving gas guzzling cars, that imposes external costs on society. However, a gas tax does not account for another social cost caused by driving: congestion. Traffic wastes an inordinate amount of time and is the main driver of smog, which causes breathing problems and contributes to climate change.
A Sioux City-area resident with a pickup truck pays almost 50 cents in taxes for every gallon of gasoline — 30.7 cents to the state and 18.4 cents to the feds. That driver contributes virtually nothing to road congestion, while a Silicon Valley executive driving a Tesla to his city office from the suburbs exacerbates congestion while not paying a cent toward a solution.
As electric cars proliferate, utilities are planning to construct recharging systems. MidAmerican Energy, for example, announced plans last summer to build 15 fast-charging stations across Iowa - including along Highway 20 from Sioux City to Waterloo - for nearly $4 million. Charging station hosts will set their own user fees, according to the company, but most utilities plan to increase costs for all ratepayers - rich and poor alike - to afford similar capital investments.
Electric vehicles may have the potential to alleviate pollution and reduce carbon emissions, but the trend may fall flat if policymakers don’t reform infrastructure funding to make sure that all drivers - including wealthy Tesla drivers - pay their fair share.
Before Congress agrees to billions more to subsidize electric car owners, the IRS should provide Grassley answers in his investigation to ensure that systemic fraud in this system is eliminated.
Jeff Patch is managing partner at Iowa Intelligence, a West Des Moines-based research firm, and an analyst at Capital Policy Analytics, a Washington, D.C.-based economic consulting firm.
Editor's note: Tuesday Topic is a weekly Opinion page feature. Each Tuesday in this space, local, regional and state writers will discuss issues in the news. If you have an idea for a Tuesday Topic, please contact Editorial Page Editor Michael Gors at 712-293-4223 or mike.gors@lee.net.