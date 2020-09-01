TUESDAY TOPIC: There's no art in this deal

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bargaining is a lot like a middle school dance. It begins with the sides on opposite ends of the dance. As it progresses, the sides move a little closer. By the end, with a little luck and lots of courage, there might be just enough time for a quick dance and a kiss of agreement before the chaperones turn on the lights.

Over the years, I’ve bargained more than 100 agreements for educators. I’ve found some common ingredients in what makes a deal a done deal, but unfortunately those ingredients are missing from the latest round of COVID-19 relief negotiations - and that’s why America’s economy stagnates with no second stimulus.

Here are five ingredients for a successful deal:

• Negotiators must have a clear direction from leadership about the bottom line

There is no leader. President Trump would rather tweet and tee up instead of focus and forcefully make a deal. No art, no action. This has left his two negotiators with no firm direction regarding what he expects and what he will even sign. Then, instead of trusting his negotiators, he jumped in with Executive Orders that has both sides confused and the American people scratching their heads.

• The negotiation team members have to agree.