TUESDAY TOPIC: There's no art in this deal

Bargaining is a lot like a middle school dance. It begins with the sides on opposite ends of the dance. As it progresses, the sides move a little closer. By the end, with a little luck and lots of courage, there might be just enough time for a quick dance and a kiss of agreement before the chaperones turn on the lights.
Over the years, I’ve bargained more than 100 agreements for educators. I’ve found some common ingredients in what makes a deal a done deal, but unfortunately those ingredients are missing from the latest round of COVID-19 relief negotiations - and that’s why America’s economy stagnates with no second stimulus.
Here are five ingredients for a successful deal:
• Negotiators must have a clear direction from leadership about the bottom line
There is no leader. President Trump would rather tweet and tee up instead of focus and forcefully make a deal. No art, no action. This has left his two negotiators with no firm direction regarding what he expects and what he will even sign. Then, instead of trusting his negotiators, he jumped in with Executive Orders that has both sides confused and the American people scratching their heads.
• The negotiation team members have to agree.
The negotiators for the administration are Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. They don’t agree. Mnuchin is a country club Republican who comes with a business pedigree. Of the two, he is more pragmatic and willing to make a deal. As a business person, he understands the devastation the economy can expect with 30 million people unemployed.
Meadows is just the opposite. He was one of the founding fathers of the Tea Party movement in Congress. He’s an ideologue who’s more akin to the “Herbert Hoover Hands off School” than the “Trump Will Pay Anything to Get Elected Plan.” For that reason, there’s a mixed message being sent to the negotiators on the other side.
• Don’t demonize the other side.
It’s hard to make a final deal with the devil when you’ve demonized the other side along the way. Both sides seem to be guilty of this one. Both race to a microphone as soon as a closed session is over. Bargaining in public backfires. Both sides need to adhere to a gag order unless they want the public to gag on what’s being said.
• The majority of people voting need to want a deal.
Right now, the Republican Senate is divided regarding if they will vote for any agreement. So, even if there is a deal, it may fall apart. Instead of tweeting all day, Trump needs to twist some arms for a “yes" vote.
He needs to remind those Herbert Hoover senators what happened to the GOP the last time doing nothing during a depression was their political strategy. It didn’t work. Hoover was a one-term president and the party was in the presidential wilderness for 20 years. I know Trump doesn’t respect history, but some of these reluctant senators probably lived through the first depression.
• Know when the agreement is there.
Negotiators cannot let the perfect get in the way of the possible. Neither side will get all it wants. Take what you can get and go home. That’s why loading a deal up with a wish list never works. Keep it tightly focused on the goal of providing financial relief from this plague.
A negotiator knows it’s a good deal when both sides can spin a win. In this case, neither the Democrats nor Republicans should be the big winners. The only real winners should be Americans suffering under this virus.
A Sioux City resident, Bruce Lear recently retired after 38 years of being connected to public schools. He was a teacher for 11 years and a regional director for the Iowa State Education Association for 27 years.
