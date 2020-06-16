TUESDAY TOPIC: This is perfect time to switch to all-mail voting

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I have already given my notice to the Sioux County auditor: If COVID-19 is still here, I will not be working the polls during the Nov. 3 election.

And COVID, the unwanted guest, will likely still be among us, which means that I won’t be a PEO (precinct election official), my spouse won’t be a PEO, and others will join us in saying “no thank you” to putting ourselves at risk.

Normally I enjoy working the polls and have done so for years. But working the primary on June 2 was uncomfortable and scary. Though the auditor’s office provided masks, gloves, and even face shields, about a third of the PEOs did not wear any personal protective equipment. Nor did they maintain proper distancing from each other or the 957 voters who came to our polling location. I would not be surprised to learn that PEOs (most of whom are over 60) and voters were infected at the polls. (Following Wisconsin’s April 7 election, there were correlations between locations of high in-person voting and high virus transmission).

As someone who lives with a person in an at-risk category for COVID, I had been physically distancing and using curbside service for months. Then I spent most of June 2 in a room with people not protecting themselves or others. Stupid on my part. Never again.