TUESDAY TOPIC: This is perfect time to switch to all-mail voting

I have already given my notice to the Sioux County auditor: If COVID-19 is still here, I will not be working the polls during the Nov. 3 election.
And COVID, the unwanted guest, will likely still be among us, which means that I won’t be a PEO (precinct election official), my spouse won’t be a PEO, and others will join us in saying “no thank you” to putting ourselves at risk.
Normally I enjoy working the polls and have done so for years. But working the primary on June 2 was uncomfortable and scary. Though the auditor’s office provided masks, gloves, and even face shields, about a third of the PEOs did not wear any personal protective equipment. Nor did they maintain proper distancing from each other or the 957 voters who came to our polling location. I would not be surprised to learn that PEOs (most of whom are over 60) and voters were infected at the polls. (Following Wisconsin’s April 7 election, there were correlations between locations of high in-person voting and high virus transmission).
As someone who lives with a person in an at-risk category for COVID, I had been physically distancing and using curbside service for months. Then I spent most of June 2 in a room with people not protecting themselves or others. Stupid on my part. Never again.
With people like me saying “no,” auditors will have an even more difficult time finding enough workers. Combine this factor with the large turnout expected in November. These issues are in addition to the inherent challenge of using volunteers to execute such an important civic function. I appreciate my fellow PEOs and their willingness to serve. But the truth is that their varying comfort level with technology and the fact that many of them work this gig only once every four years calls for consideration of a radical change.
Republicans in the Iowa Legislature seem disturbed that prior to the primary, Secretary of State Pate sent all registered voters an absentee ballot request form. But his actions decreased the face-to-face contacts at the polls and led to record participation in the Iowa primary. He is to be commended.
For the November general election, however, we need to go a step further. Now is the time for Iowa and all states to send mail-in ballots to all registered voters. Contrary to what some loud voices are saying, credible research studies show that voter fraud related to mail-in ballots is negligible. Five states (Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon, Washington and Utah) already conduct all elections entirely by mail. My relative, who recently moved from Washington, can’t imagine why you would go to the polls when you can vote by mail.
Just like the fast and radical transitions many other organizations have had to make due to COVID, all secretary of states should start preparing now for all-mail elections in November, incorporating the security steps that experienced states have vetted. If Americans want high participation (which we should in a democracy) and high safety (haven’t we had enough COVID deaths?), this is the only voting system that makes any sense for November of 2020.
Kim Van Es lives in Sioux Center, Iowa.
