TUESDAY TOPIC: 'We need to be more tolerant than ever'

"I would be able to stop masking the parts of me that don’t fit into the social norm and recognize that the unique aspects of my personality are what make me lovable;

"I would be able to view the world through a new perspective in which being different is not equivalent to causing trouble.

"With tolerance

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"People will be able to go home to their bed and not have to worry about whether or not people will like who they are tomorrow but actually get rest;

"People will be able to walk down the street without worry about the person on the other sidewalk yelling at them because who they are in that moment is who they are at their best;

"People will be able to go to work, church, the mall, the movies, or just have fun without having to worry that someone will make that day their last.

"With tolerance

"Children won’t have to learn how to put on gas masks, hide in closets, or barricade doors because our nation and its people’s actions will never go so out of hand;