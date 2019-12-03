TUESDAY TOPIC: Wind industry provides opportunities for veterans

As a veteran of the United States Air Force, I know it is important that veterans find a strong support network back home after leaving the service. Transitioning into civilian life can sometimes be difficult. Thankfully, for many veterans in Iowa, much of that support comes from an unexpected place — Iowa’s wind energy industry.

In fact, the wind energy industry hires veterans at a 67% higher rate than the average U.S. industry. Being a veteran and working in the industry myself, it makes perfect sense that wind industry professionals recruit veterans. Military skill sets translate into a wide variety of industry needs, many with direct application in engineering, project management, manufacturing, logistics, operations and maintenance.

In addition to skills aligned with industry, veterans find wind energy technician degrees affordable and accessible. A two-year degree in wind energy technology can cost as little as $12,000, with earnings from paid internships often covering the cost of school. Wind energy technicians are the second fastest growing occupation in the country, bringing demand for properly trained technicians to an all-time high. Veterans leverage these high-demand opportunities for their families and communities – recession-proof careers making a long-term impact on America’s energy and environmental future.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}