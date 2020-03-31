TUESDAY TOPIC: Woodbury County auditor urges voting at home in next two elections

Iowa law requires each request form to have the voter’s name, date of birth, address, voter verification number and the name and date of the election. The voter verification number was recently added as a requirement and is defined as the voter’s driver’s license number, nonoperator identification card number or the voter’s identification number (PIN) assigned by the state commissioner of elections. We designed our postcard to capture this information.

Our mailing, 56,163 pieces, was delivered to the Sioux Falls mail processing center on March 19 and the very next day Secretary of State Paul Pate issued a directive to postpone the election to Tuesday, July 7. His directive tells us that we shall accept and fulfill the requests we receive for this rescheduled election and all ballots that we receive shall be counted in accordance with Iowa law.

The personalized postcard request forms we sent, even with the wrong date for the election, are still valid and will be honored. If you are not comfortable sending the postcard with the required information, please place it in an envelope and send it to us.