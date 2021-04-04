VERONIQUE DE RUGY: History tells us that wealth taxes don't work

Previous wealth taxes also triggered capital flight to other countries, which explains the relatively small amount of revenue actually collected. Declining capital stocks then slowed economic growth and depressed overall tax revenues. The Tax Foundation notes, "Among those five OECD countries collecting revenues from net wealth taxes, revenues made up just 1.2 percent of total revenues on average in 2019." And high administrative costs due to a more complex tax made even the little bit of revenue raised unappealing. That's why so many countries gave up.

Preventing the inevitable capital flight that follows the imposition of a wealth tax would require authoritarian measures. Indeed, to go hand in hand with his proposed wealth tax last time around, Sanders called for the creation of a "national wealth registry," a major expansion of the IRS and the imposition of an "exit tax" that would confiscate 40% of a rich person's wealth under $1 billion and 60% over $1 billion if they renounce their citizenship and try to escape the tax. Is this the world we really want to live in?