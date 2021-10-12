DAN MOORE: Here's why you should vote for me for Sioux City Council

By way of introduction, I am Dan Moore and I am seeking re-election to the Sioux City City Council. With my proven leadership skills and experience, the city of Sioux City has made great strides with the growth and development of our community. I am pleased to report that we have accomplished great things for our wonderful city.

During the last four years, we have aggressively made infrastructure improvements including our streets and utilities (water and sewer). Reconstruction, resurfacing and paving projects have included several miles of streets. I will continue to earmark resources towards the maintenance and upgrades of our city streets and utilities. Our roads need to be safe and our utilities need to be affordable and reliable.

We will continue to deal with the challenges of a shrinking labor pool, and creating more

affordable housing. Ongoing efforts to increase the work force are being made. Our workers are critical toward the success of economic development.

We have created the Reinvestment District, which included the popular Siouxland Expo Center. Because our transit system is critical to the people, we have made several upgrades to our buses. We have made quality of life enhancements to our city parks, recreation, and trail system. In the past seven years, we have completed nine trail links so that our family friendly recreational trail system is well connected throughout the community.

Yes, I am proud to have been a part of this progress but there is still a lot of work to do. I am dedicated, energetic and up for the challenges that face our citizens and our community. I will continue to work hard for fiscal responsibility. The city's budget should be balanced by expanding the tax base to enhance revenues. I am an advocate for wisely spending our tax dollars to meet the needs of the people of Sioux City and allocating our tax dollars more effectively and efficiently to provide city services.

Our city is fortunate to have many dedicated, talented and hard-working volunteers and I rely on their boards and committees for recommendations. I use their input to make informed decisions and find sound resolutions to issues facing our community and together we have enjoyed many successes in our exciting city.

I will continue our celebration of the arts -the Sioux City Art Center with its fantastic Art

Splash, the incredible music festival Saturday in the Park, the professional Sioux City

Symphony, the absolutely splendid Orpheum Theater, the Grandview Park Bandshell Municipal Band concerts in the summer, and many, many more.

The City Council has shown the ability to adapt during the extraordinary circumstances this past 1/12 years. It is with enthusiasm that we continue to have a city council that can agree to disagree on issues, maintain civility in discussing the business of the day, and continue to review and improve the various programs we have throughout our community.

Being approachable, responsive and responsible to the citizens of Sioux City, I will continue to make a difference for the future of Sioux City. I use common sense to solve issues. I will continue to work to make Sioux City the best city in Iowa to work and raise a family. I will do my homework for the people, sort out the pros and cons of the issues, do what is in the best interest of our citizens, and will represent you in the most professional manner I know.

It is a great honor and my pleasure to serve the people of Sioux City and I would appreciate your vote on Nov. 2. Thank you!

Dan Moore, a private-practice attorney, is a two-term Sioux City Councilman who also currently serves as Mayor Pro-Tem.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0