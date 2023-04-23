EDITOR'S NOTE: This week we welcome David Halaas to The Regulars lineup. This is his first column.

My first memory of visiting a museum was in the small Montana town of Browning, just to the east of Glacier National Park. As a young child I lived in neighboring Cut Bank, Montana, and whenever my family had visitors we would take them to the Museum of the Plains Indian in Browning.

The museum was fascinating! (And it still is today.)

Browning is the home of the Blackfeet Nation. The Museum of the Plains Indian displays richly varied arts of Northern Plains Tribal peoples including the Blackfeet, Crow, Northern Cheyenne, Sioux, Assiniboine, Arapaho, Shoshone, Nez Perce, Flathead, Chippewa and Cree. I’m grateful that the Indian Arts and Crafts Board of the U.S. Department of the Interior, continues to tell the stories of my neighbors.

Museums, to me as a child, were places of wonder and discovery. Around every corner, in every glass case, during the brief movies, and gazing at the art, artifacts, statues and sculptures, there was so much to learn. Museums have always expanded my world in wonderful ways.

There are thousands of museums in the world – including about 35,000 in the United States alone according to the Institute of Museum and Library Services (yes, there is such an organization).

The important and traditional work and focus of museums is collecting, preserving, and interpreting stories and history. The American Alliance of Museums (yes, again, there is such an organization) adds this: “At their best, museums are vital infrastructure, sustaining healthy, inclusive and resilient communities by enriching education systems, bolstering economies, strengthening societal cohesion, improving peoples’ well-being and beyond. It is this social and community impact - the changes in the lives of people - that truly exemplifies the power of museums and the people who work within them to change the world… They are stewards of our culture, hold deep public trust, and strive to promote understanding and education.”

There are many excellent museums are here in Siouxland: Sioux City Railroad Museum and the Milwaukee Railroad Shops Historic District, MidAmerican Museum of Aviation and Transportation, Sioux City Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center and the Betty Strong Encounter Center and the LaunchPAD Children’s Museum. In Vermillion, South Dakota, there is the treasured National Music Museum. On the campus of the University of South Dakota, the NMM has a renowned collection of over 15,000 (!) fine and historic musical instruments from many cultures and historical periods.

The Sioux City Public Museum is a genuine treasure. The City of Sioux City established the museum in 1938, incorporating the collections of the earlier “Academy of Science and Letters” in its displays in the Carnegie Library at the corner of Sixth and Jackson. In 1960 the museum moved into the Peirce Mansion on 29th and Jackson streets, and then in 2011 to the current location downtown. Other sites include the Sgt. Floyd River Museum and Welcome Center, the Loren D. Callendar Gallery (in City Hall), the Peirce Mansion, and the museum’s amazing Research Center. Visiting the Sioux City Public Museum sites often is recommended because one will always discover something very old and something very new!

Some years ago the Museums Association, based in London, introduced an awareness campaign called Museums Change Lives. This purpose statement is both a reminder and a challenge:

Museums can increase our sense of well-being, help us feel proud of where we have come from, can inspire, challenge and stimulate us, and make us feel healthier.

With society facing issues such as poverty, inequality, intolerance and discrimination, museums can help us understand, debate and challenge these concerns.

They can also enhance everyone’s life chances by breaking down barriers to access and inclusion. Museums are doing this through active public participation, engaging with diverse communities, and sharing collections and knowledge in ways that are transforming lives.

My life was changed recently with the opportunity to travel to Tennessee and Alabama on a trip to learn more about the history of the struggle for human rights, civil rights and voting rights in our country. My travel companions and I visited 11 museums over the course of seven days. These places are highly recommended and worthy of visiting. All tell stories that need to be told, understood, and shared. These museums will certainly change your life:

Slave Haven Underground Railroad Museum and the National Civil Rights Museum at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis

Birmingham Civil Rights Institute/Museum, the Sixteenth Street Baptist Church, and the Temple Beth-El in Birmingham

Civil Rights Memorial Center, The Legacy Museum: From Enslavement to Mass Incarceration, The National Memorial for Peace and Justice (Lynching Museum) and the Freedom Riders Museum at the old Greyhound Bus Station in Montgomery

Selma to Montgomery Trail Lowndes Interpretive Center

National Voting Rights Museum and the Edmund Pettis Bridge in Selma

National Museum of African American Music in Nashville

Museums change lives. Go! See! Discover! Important questions to ask when visiting all variety of museums near and far are these: “Did you see yourself or your story reflected here?” and “Did you learn of other people’s stories and gain new understandings?”