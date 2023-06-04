In the spring of 2020, the earliest days and weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic, our community experienced many creative acts of kindness and caring. I remember being surprised and delighted by the dozens of colorful yard signs that appeared one morning on Country Club Boulevard in front of Perry Creek Elementary School.

The school yard and parking lot were empty. Only those making occasional trips to the grocery store, or welcomed outside walks on warm spring days, were the extent of traffic.

These colorful yard signs were greetings and encouragement from teachers to students. Mrs. Kolbush, a Perry Creek Elementary teacher, shared this sign:

You Matter

You Are Loved

Everything Will Be Okay!

Another sign had a vocabulary lesson (teachers never miss an opportunity to teach and learn!). The sign said “FIKA (fee-ka) Swedish” – and then gave the timely definition of the word: “A moment to slow down and appreciate the good things in life.”

The past three years have surely given us all the opportunity to “slow down and appreciate the good things in life.” Also, we have all experienced the challenges and changes that this once-in-a-generation public health crisis provided.

I’ve wondered how we, as a community, are, and will continue to be, interpreting and understanding this chapter of history which all have experienced. And, I’m glad for those who are helping us do so.

The Sioux City Art Center is a community treasure. The Art Center’s mission is “to enrich our region’s quality of life by bringing the excitement of the visual arts to our community through education, exhibition and permanent collection.” One of the most enriching exhibitions is available for all to experience now.

“Facing a Changed World” is an exhibition of photography and story currently at the Art Center (now through July 30). Mark Munger of Siouxland Public Media, local photographer Ron Johns, and Todd Behrens and the staff of the Art Center have done an excellent collaboration which tells about living, coping, hope, and recovery in the midst of the COVID-19 restrictions and in the days and months following.

A group of diverse Siouxland neighbors were interviewed and photographed. As you enter the third floor of the Art Center you will read this: “Each of the interviewees navigated this time in a different way but they all had the courage to speak up and talk about what they went through. Some of the stories you’ll hear in the exhibition are heartbreakingly familiar and others intensely personal.

"Each recorded interview is accompanied by Ron’s beautifully spare black and white photographs. The images give each person a presence ... When all 30 photos are seen together, they introduce us to and represent a coming together of our diverse community members, which includes business owners, creative professionals, religious leaders, and academics. It’s easy to see that Ron has an immediate connection with his sitters, making them comfortable while they share their story.”

At the Art Center, every photograph is accompanied by a digitally-recorded interview, which can be heard by scanning the QR code with a smartphone. Some of the photographs and interviews are also available on the Siouxland Public Media website.

A sampling of the interviews:

Terry Brooks – “Coming out of COVID, I love music even more.”

Dwight Howe – “I think it made us less effective, because it made us more individuals and isolated than ever before. And being a communal people, it was counterproductive.”

”Wynema Morris – “I think it’s going to be noted and remembered as a very difficult time…a time of mourning, loss and grief.”

Rosie Kuehne – “Try to learn how to be quiet, to go from an active to a contemplative life, and to not resent it, because it’s the only life I had. And I could either make the most of it or I could complain and feel bad about it. So, I decided that I was going to make my life valuable in any way that I could.”

Rev. David Esquiliano – “The mass, our mass is a dialogue. It has a dialogue part. And there are parts where you would say, ‘The Lord be with you.’ And there’s nobody to reply.”

“Facing a Changed World” poignantly gives voice and presence to our community that continues to heal.

Another gathering of “COVID-time” stories are collected in a new book called “Resilient Kitchens: American Immigrant Cooking in a Time of Crisis” (edited by Philip Gleissner and Harry Eli Kashdan, published by Rutgers University Press). Here you will find essays, recipes, and photographs from around the United States. Immigrants from Belarus, Mexico, India, Syria, Venezuela, Palestine, Philipines, and Germany write with eloquence.

The story tellers are restaurant owners, local food writers, chefs, and food scholars. The essays tell of how cooking, eating, and drinking became practices of spiritual survival during the pandemic. Gathering around a table, either in person or “on zoom,” was surely a way to break out of the times of isolation by “connecting with our communities, identifies, and heritages through our kitchens.”

The recipes, with photographs, feature Red Chilaquiles, German-Greek bread, Butter Chicken, Hot Walnut Soup, Sour Cream Pound Cake, Vietnamese-style Iced Coffee, and more.

After more than three years most social distancing restrictions in our lives have been removed. Vaccines and boosters have helped stop the spread of the virus and saved countless lives all over the world. However, the realities of our common pandemic experiences will always linger in different ways. We will do better and be better if we continue to tell the stories of our experiences, and honor and celebrate the diversity of our communities.