This isn’t an editorial about the merits of abortion restrictions.

It is, however, an editorial asking whether the state of Iowa should spend some $100,000 for a special session to consider such restrictions.

On Wednesday, Rep. Gov. Kim Reynolds called a one-day session for July 11 for the purpose of enacting a bill similar to the 2018 law Reynolds signed that would have banned abortions once cardiac activity is detected in a fetus, usually around six weeks.

The Iowa Supreme Court recently declined to reinstate the 2018 law, which was opposed by abortion rights supporters. The court’s 3-3 deadlocked decision left the option open for lawmakers to pass a new law – but it also would be subject to the constitutionality test.

Our question: Why does this need to be done now? Reynolds has a majority in the legislature and could easily bring it back when lawmakers reconvene for the next regular session in January. Spending extra state tax dollars for a special session seems unnecessary.

Interestingly, a 2023 Iowa poll says more than three out of five Iowans say abortion should be legal in all or most cases. So why the haste to rush through a bill?

Critics of fetal heartbeat bills argue an abortion ban after six weeks comes before many women even realize they’re pregnant. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists contends that what is detected at six weeks is not a heartbeat but electrical impulses. They say an actual heartbeat does not occur until 17 to 20 weeks of pregnancy.

More discussion on an issue this important, it seems, is necessary.

That discussion could come during the 2024 legislative session. Abortion is an issue that deserves sufficient time for study and debate, not a day-long special session.