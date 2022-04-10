CHEERS AND JEERS: Area jazz bands shine at state championships; road construction cones return

THUMBS UP

West Lyon brought home the Class 2A state title in the Iowa Jazz Championships in Ames last week. Four other Northwest Iowa schools also placed in the top eight.

West Lyon's Ethan Feikema was also one of the 16 outstanding performers the festival honored.

In Class 2A, area high schools captured four of the top eight spots, as Okoboji was the runner-up to West Lyon and MVAOCOU and Cherokee placed seventh and eighth, respectively. In Class IA, Kingsley-Pierson took third place and South O'Brien finished sixth.

The festival annually showcases 60 of the state's finest high school jazz ensemble -- 15 groups from each of the four Iowa high school classifications. All ensembles perform in the daytime preliminary competition, and the top two bands from each classification perform in the evening finals competition.

Area schools qualifying for the state championship also included Sioux City East and West, Denison, Okoboji and Spirit Lake.

THUMBS UP

After a two-year hiatus, it was a welcome sight to see the Abu Bekr Shrine Circus return to the Tyson Events Center. The six performances, which began Thursday, concludes with a matinee on Sunday.

Carden International Circus, the longtime producer of the Shrine Circus, presented three rings of entertainment, from elephants and clowns to high-wire aerialists, that brought smiles to circus fans both young and old alike.

No one was more happy about the circus' return than the Abu Bekr Shriners, who had been forced to cancel the performances the last two years due to COVID. Proceeds from the annual event goes to Fraternal Order of Shriners, which funds their children's hospitals and other philanthropic programs.

THUMBS DOWN

Spring is the season of street repairs but does it also have to mean three weeks of cones? Oftentimes, the “preview” of coming attractions is up too long.

Recently, there have been cones on Fourth Street and Floyd Boulevard that make it nearly impossible for vehicles to get in the right position to turn. Perhaps putting them up a day before the work is started is a better strategy. Longer lead time just prompts traffic confusion.

THUMBS DOWN

Parents, teach your teenagers something about tipping. Servers have reported that prom-goers don’t factor that aspect of a night out into an equation. As a result, they leave without tipping. Get them into the practice of appreciating someone else’s work and they’ll be prepared for yet another aspect of adulthood.

