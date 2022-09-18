CHEERS AND JEERS: Briar Cliff shines at Field of Dreams; Speed kiosks, higher parking fees not visitor-friendly

THUMBS UP

Briar Cliff University basked in the public spotlight Friday as the school played in the first collegiate baseball game at the Field of Dreams film site.

Over 2,000 Chargers fans, including some 100 students, made the trip to eastern Iowa for the historic game against Luther College. It was a memorable experience for players and fans alike. The experience also promises to pay dividends for Briar Cliff in the future, raising the public profile of the private Sioux City-based college and its entire athletic program.

THUMBS DOWN

We’re all for increasing public safety and decreasing auto collisions in Sioux City, but those speed camera kiosks along Hamilton and Floyd boulevards may be a bit deceiving. Residents know where they are and practically slow to a halt when they get nearby, then speed up when they know they’re out of range. Out-of-towners, meanwhile, could get a nice little reminder of their visit to Sioux City. Better signage would, at least, be a way of sending a message so they’re not caught unaware.

THUMBS DOWN

And speaking of visitors, we think it’d be less-than-user-friendly to raise the parking rates downtown, particularly since it’s a goal to get more people to spend time in our city. Summer repairs have already made the streets difficult to maneuver. Topping off the trip with added fees just spoils the visit. Instead? Talk to merchants about reinstating those “park and shop” offers that would encourage folks to look in stores and frequent restaurants.

THUMBS UP

Iowa nonprofit organizations, which faced major financial challenges during the pandemic, will receive an infusion of $40 million in state grants to expand programs and better service their clients. Four nonprofits in Northwest Iowa -- the Boys and Girls Home Residential Treatment Centers and Rosecrance Jackson Centers, both in Sioux City, the Centers Against Abuse and Sexual Assault in Cherokee, and Upper Des Moines Opportunity in Spencer, are among the recipients of the 24 Nonprofit Innovation Fund grants Gov. Kim Reynolds announced last week.

THUMBS DOWN

Reynolds touted the Nonprofit Innovation Fund even though the program was financed with federal dollars from the American Rescue Plan, a 1.9 trillion package the Republican governor roundly criticized at the time Democrats passed it last year. This isn’t the first time Reynolds has tried to take credit for relief from the COVID relief. Her administration earlier used the state's share of ARP dollars for housing assistance and airport improvements.