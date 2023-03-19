THUMBS UP

It has been a great few weeks for high school sports in Northwest Iowa. Iowa held its first sanctioned girls wrestling tournament and Siouxland was well represented. Additionally, many wrestlers and basketball teams—both boys and girls—made the trips to Des Moines, Sioux Falls, Omaha and Lincoln to compete for state championships. A special tip of the newsprint hat to the basketball teams from Central Lyon—the boys team won its state tournament while the girls finished second to perennial powerhouse Dike-New Hartford.

THUMBS DOWN

Snow? Really? We are so over it. We realize we’ve been spoiled by temperate winter weather in recent years, but come on already, bring on spring.

THUMBS UP

The NAIA Women’s Basketball Championship has been held annually in Sioux City for the past 26 years. It is great seeing tournament players and visitors strolling around downtown Sioux City. We should all take a moment to appreciate what it takes to host a sporting event at such a high level. That we do it year after year is a testament to local organizers and volunteers.

THUMBS DOWN

Our sympathy goes out to the players and fans of local tournament participant Dordt University who suffered a late start to their first round NAIA Women’s Basketball Championships game due to a roof leak at the Tyson Events Center. The Defenders saw the start of their Round of 16 game against Western Montana pushed back from 8 p.m. to about 10:30 p.m. as crews dealt with the leak.

THUMBS UP

Briar Cliff University named Patrick Jacobson-Schulte as its 12th president during an event Thursday on the Sioux City university’s campus. Jacobson-Schulte, a first generation college graduate, had served both as Briar Cliff’s interim president and as its vice-president of finance.

THUMBS DOWN

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and most statehouse Republicans champion parental rights—but only when it seems to be to their ideological benefit.

“Parents should have the ultimate responsibility and right to decide what is in the best interest of their children, including when it comes to their education,” Molly Severn, legislative liaison and lobbyist for Gov. Kim Reynolds, was quoted as saying in a recent Sioux City Journal news story regarding school vouchers.

On legislation that would ban gender affirming health care for transsexual youth, Democrats accuse Republicans of violating parental rights. “This is a sudden switch-up from Gov. Reynolds and some statehouse Republicans beating the drum of trusting parents’ parental rights and parental choice,” Sen. Janet Petersen, D-Des Moines, as quoted in that same news story.

In this case, we agree with Sen. Petersen. The governor and statehouse Republicans can’t have it both ways.

THUMBS DOWN

Senate File 546 is a bill that would result in removing a major component of government transparency. Instead of requiring legal notices to be printed in local newspapers, the bill would allow notices to only be posted on a website controlled by the very government those legal notices are designed to oversee. If information in a particular notice appears to give the governmental body a black eye, how easy do you think it will be to find that notice on their site? How long will it remain posted? This legislation is not in the public interest and only serves to obscure access to vital public information.