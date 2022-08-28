CHEERS AND JEERS: School district adopts sensible mobile phone restrictions; Biden unilaterally erases student debt

Thumbs up

With the start of the new school year, the Sioux City public school district introduced a new policy that further restricts students' use of mobile phones on school grounds.

Though some students have objected to the new policy adopted by the school board, we think they strike the right balance. We agree with interim Superintendent Rod Earleywine who said the new rules will help the district better focus on student engagement.

Thumbs up

The high school football season kicked off in earnest in Siouxland Friday night. It's gratifying to see the return of players on the field and fans in the stands. From Hartington to Spirit Lake and Elk Point to Denison, Friday night football is a once-a-week event that brings a community together in a positive, unifying spirit.

If you haven't done so already, be sure to check out the Journal's annual Siouxand Football Preview section. It's jam-packed with stories, photos and schedules for area high school and college teams. It's a don't miss issue.

Thumbs down

While we sympathize with the many former and current students who have struggled to repay their college loans, President Biden's new plan to unilaterally erase as much as $20,000 in debt per borrower for students who received Pell grants and up to $10,000 for other students is not only the wrong answer to th problem, it's also legally dubious under the Constitution.

With the stroke of a pen, Biden is shifting roughly $500 billion in costs to taxpayers, including millions who paid off their college loans, worked and/or saved to avoid higher education borrowing, or could never afford to go to college. The income thresholds under Biden's plan for borrowers to qualify -- $125,000 for individuals and $250,000 for couples -- also unfairly favors high-salaried white-collar professionals over lower-paid blue-collar workers.

Thumbs down

In an effort to blunt criticism of Biden's plan, the White House, many Democratic lawmakers and their allies immediately trotted out talking points that likened canceling student debt to the billions of dollars in business loans forgiven under the Paycheck Protection Program. Such a comparison is disengenous and wrongheaded. PPP, bipartisan legislation passed at the beginning of the pandemic, was a temporary program that incentized U.S. employers to not lay off workers during a time when many businesses were forced to close or curtail their operations. In exchange for keeping employees on the payroll at their current compensation levels, the federal government promised to forgive the PPP "loans."

Unfortunately, some applicants siphoned off millions of dollars in PPP funds by submitting fraudulent applications. We support federal investigations to prosecutue the wrong doers and recover the lost taxpayer dollars. At the same time, the programs is estimated to have saved millions of jobs and kept many legitimate small businesses afloat. The majority of 2021 funds, for example, went to businesses with fewer than 10 employees, with around 90% of approved loans being for $50,000 or less, according to government data. The program largely should be considered a plus, rather than demonized for short-term political gains.