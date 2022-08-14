CHEERS AND JEERS: State transportation commission visits region; pools closing too early

Thumbs up

The Iowa Department of Transportation Commission deserves credit for routinely moving its regular business meetings from its Ames headquarters to other parts of the state, as it did last week in Sioux City.

In addition to holding its monthly business meeting at the Convention Center Tuesday morning, the commission members toured the region the day before, getting a first-hand look at a number of completed projects and others in the works, including the new District DOT offices on the outskirts of Sioux City. They also heard from local leaders who pitched future projects, key priorities, such as the replacement of the aging Gordon Drive viaduct.

Commissioner Charese Yanney of Sioux City also hosted her colleagues and DOT staff with some fun-filled activities on Monday, as they stopped by the Wells Blue Bunny ice cream parlor in Le Mars and the Sioux City Railroad Museum.

Thumbs down

Each year, we’ve complained about city swimming pools closing too early. We’re tossing another life preserver to the concept again this year. If one pool (say the Riverside Aquatics Center) remained open until Labor Day, it would be a great way to keep kids busy during some of hottest days of the year.

If Parks and Rec officials can’t find workers, perhaps they could switch their schedules and staff the pool themselves. It’s a good way to get to know the clientele and provide a much-needed city service.

Thumbs up

Last Monday. the Sioux City school board wisely decided to appoint a replacement for Juli Albert, who submitted her resignation, rather than call a special election to fill the remainder of her term. A special election would have cost local taxpayers up to $25,000 and, due to state law, could not have taken place until weeks after the November general election, meaning a new board member likely would not have been in place until late December, at the earliest.

We encourage local residents to apply for the board seat by the Aug. 19 deadline. We trust the board will be diligent in reviewing all the applications and making the best possible choice.

Thumbs up

We're encouraged by the number of readers who have called or emailed to encourage us to keep publishing a daily Bible verse on our opinion pages. We remain one of the few daily newspapers in America that do so.

A recent change in the design of our opinion pages created required us to move the verse to a different spot. It now appears at the top right hand corner of the page, rather than its traditional place at the bottom of the page. For readers who have missed the the daily quote that ran opposite the verse at the bottom of the page, don't worry. We are continuing to publish the quote as well. It now appears daily on page A3.