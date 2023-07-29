With David Letterman partnering with Iowa-based Hy-Vee in the racing world, we think it might be great for him to make an appearance in Sioux City.

We’re not expecting him to bag groceries (like he did at a Hy-Vee in Des Moines last week). We’d like him to visit the location of his first “Late Show” home office.

Letterman, you may remember, did a Top 10 List each night on his NBC show. When he moved the franchise to CBS in 1993, he brought the list with him. Each one was brought to viewers from The Home Office.

The first CBS home office? Sioux City, Iowa.

Letterman chose the site because it had the only CBS affiliate that didn’t carry “The Late Show with David Letterman.”

KMEG station management figured “Star Trek” reruns would do better in the time slot, so they passed. That made Sioux City a prime target.

Rather than take the nightly drubbing, city officials decided to embrace it. The then-vacant City Hall was officially dubbed “The Home Office” and featured a life-sized cutout of Letterman in the window.

The gimmick brought thousands of tourists to Sioux City and special events featuring Letterman regulars Larry “Bud” Melman and Mujibur Rahman. The then-fledgling Sioux City Explorers drafted the sidekicks and participated in a rally in front of City Hall to bring “The Late Show” to Sioux City.

The gimmick worked -- Letterman won over KMEG; in return, Sioux City got great publicity.

Letterman, however, never stopped in Sioux City (though he did provide plenty of support for the community, offering tickets and other items for various fundraisers).

Now might be the time for a visit.

As one of the owners of RLL Racing (and a part-owner of Hy-Vee’s racecar), he was in the state for the Hy-Vee Indycar Race Weekend in central Iowa.

We figure it’d be great to have him drive a few more miles and celebrate the 30th anniversary of the “Late Show.”

Aug. 30 will mark the anniversary of the start of “The Late Show with David Letterman.”

What better way to commemorate the milestone than with a visit to the original Home Office?

We’d even get a Top 10 List ready.