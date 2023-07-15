THUMBS DOWN

Former President Donald Trump lashed out at Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds this week, accusing the fellow Republican of disloyalty while taking credit for her first gubernatorial victory in 2018.

Trump's campaign contends Reynolds is betraying her pledge to remain neutral in the Republican presidential primary by cozying up to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his campaign.

That's just more of the same from Trump, who often takes offense at anyone who doesn’t pay homage to him or he feels slights him. Reynolds is following the precedent of past Iowa governors, who stayed neutral in the run-up to the state's caucuses, while also still meeting and appearing with candidates who visit the state.

It's also worth noting Reynolds fared far worse on the ballot when Trump was in the White House -- winning by just 2.7% in 2018 -- than her nearly 20-point re-election win last November, after the controversial former president left office.

THUMBS UP

Sioux City school board member Monique Scarlett announced Thursday she will not run for re-election this fall. Scarlett played an important role on the seven-member board the last four years. With Perla Aarcon-Flory, she formed the first female minority leadership team in board history. In her final two years, she also found herself on the losing end of contentious issues, but, with her voice, she continued to represent constituencies in the district that otherwise might not have been heard.

We thank her for her service and trust she will continue to contribute to the community in other ways, such as her leadership role with Unity in the Community organization.

THUMBS UP

Seven high school baseball and softball teams from Northwest Iowa will compete for state championships next week. Good luck to state softball qualifers West Monona and Remsen St. Mary's in Fort Dodge and state baseball qualifers Kingsley-Pierson, Le Mars Gehlen Catholic, Remsen St. Mary's and West Lyon in Carroll and Spencer in Iowa City.

It's remarkable that three of the eight teams in the Class 1A field -- K-P, Gehlen and Remsen St. Mary's -- all hail from Plymouth County.

And, it's particularly exciting to see West Monona returning to the state summer softball tournament for the first time since 1968. It's certainly an overdue trip for the Spartans, who had come within one game of reaching state each of the last five seasons.

THUMBS UP

The city this week named a street in honor of Sioux Cityan Mitchell Betsworth, who won four weighlifting medals in last month's Special Olympics World Games in Berlin.

The new street sign, Betsworth Heights, was installed at the intersection of Floyd Boulevard and 41st Street. It's a fitting tribute to the 27-year-old who made his hometown proud with his stellar performances televised around the globe.