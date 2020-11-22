FROM THE EDITOR: Have we got a holiday deal for you

I want to help with your holiday shopping.
No, I’m not going to carry packages or warm up the car between stops.
I’m going to give you an idea for everyone on your list – an online subscription to the Sioux City Journal.
Before you slip away and say, “That’s just an ad,” let me make my case.
For family members who don’t live here, it’s like a letter from a relative. During these “isolate at home” times, it’s a way to find out what’s going on in Siouxland. It’s also a snapshot (and sometimes a whole gallery) of the events that are defining our times.
Take the recent election, for example. On Nov. 3, our staff was dispatched to all parts of the region, reporting on races big and small with video, photo galleries and up-to-the-minute results. While others were already done with their reports, we were still shooting video and talking to candidates.
The next day, we came back with more stories on what the races mean to local residents.
Also this fall, we were part of two big projects with other large daily newspapers in the state – “Iowa Mourns,” which looks at those we’ve lost to COVID-19, and diversity in law enforcement. That kind of in-depth storytelling is possible because we’re able to dispatch reporters to all parts of the region.
We’ve also done fun stories – like last week’s look at the Big Brothers Big Sisters Tour of Homes. We went to the first large-scale comedy show at the Orpheum Theatre and told you how facilities are making such events safe for attendees.
Add in our complete coverage of high school and college sports and you should be able to see why it’s difficult to get as much anywhere else.
If you have a student in college, a parent in a retirement community, a friend in another state, you can give them a slice of Siouxland through an online subscription.
And here’s the deal – it’s $5 for five months. For some, that’s the cost of a stocking stuffer.
Now, what does that do?
For us, it gives us reach and it also helps us expand – not contract – our reporting. The more online subscribers we have, the more stories we can do about people and issues you want featured.
Putting reporters on the streets gets answers to those questions you have about the times we’re in. But, like many businesses, we have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic. We need the kind of support that comes from a strong subscriber base.
Our “Five for $5” offer is a way to get others into the mix.
Best of all, you never have to worry about delivery. An online subscription arrives every morning, no matter how bad the weather is. (And, yes, we’ll tell you about that, too.)
So when you’re making that holiday shopping list, think about that Journal subscription. You’ll be surprised at all the content you’ll find and how we can be that daily letter from home.
To take advantage of the holiday offer, visit siouxcityjournal.com/members/join.
