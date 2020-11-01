From the editor: Join us Tuesday night for complete election coverage (pizza not included)

You’ve probably heard enough speculation about Election Day but I can give you one solid truth: There will be pizza in newsrooms across the country.

Because there’s a flurry of activity on those Tuesday nights, pizza is a staple – an easy “grab and go” that lets reporters and editors focus on the work between bites. For us, it’s one of the busiest nights in our year and one you may want to be a part of.

We know complete election results are not going to be available before we have to start printing our paper Tuesday night, so we want you to join us at siouxcityjournal.com where you’ll get the latest returns and interviews from Siouxland and beyond.

We’ll have a ticker that gives you the results from the rest of the country and, as soon as we can, we’ll let you hear what the winners and losers have to say.

Literally representing hundreds of years of experience, our team will comb Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota, giving you the kind of news you want, immediately. We’ll fill you in on the twists and turns, the process and the people.

Thanks to all of the tools we have available on our website, it’s going to be the most high-tech election coverage in The Journal’s 156-plus years.