How do we heal? First, we ignore the pundits

A fact checker could work around the clock debunking what they have to say, particularly during an election cycle. The problem? Those fact checkers don’t have access to the people who watch and the show’s producers certainly aren’t going to correct their mistakes.

Case in point: A rumor surfaced last week that voters were given the wrong pens to mark their ballots. This fueled a string of conversations about voter fraud and the desire by one party to “steal” the election.

It wasn’t true – listen to the state officials who debunked it immediately – but that didn’t stop it from having an afterlife on social media.

Like a forest fire that begins with a single tossed match, rumors can turn into bonfires quite quickly.

That’s where social media – something Howard Beale never addressed – makes this even worse. Just by sharing something you hope is true adds fuel to the fire. It doesn’t make it true, but it spreads.

Too often, hardworking journalists across the country are painted with the same brush as those talking heads. Libel laws prevent journalists from sharing lies found on social media. Social media and news “commentators” have no reins.