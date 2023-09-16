Two days before their deadline for completing the Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center, general contractor Hausmann Construction this week notified a joint city-county board the work wouldn’t be finished until April 9, 2024.

The months-long postponement is not only an embarrassment for all those overseeing the project, but also a costly mistake for county taxpayers. Additionally, it’s the latest black eye for a project beset by a series of missteps and cost overruns dating to its earliest days.

Officials blame the latest delay on having to install fire dampeners, an oversight that somehow was missed by both the review and design teams but was eventually caught by a city inspector last month.

The Law Enforcement Center Authority expects the added construction costs to add nearly $1.8 million to a project that’s already incurred about $70 million in expenses — far beyond the $50.3 million in property tax-backed bonds voters approved in a March 2020 special election.

Having to wait seven months to open the new jail also puts the county’s operating budget in a financial crunch. That’s because the county budgeted $1.2 million in added revenue this fiscal year after signing a contract with the federal government to house federal inmates in the new jail. With much of that extra money now in doubt, county officials will have to dip into its reserves until those revenues are recouped.

The county has already been forced to tap $15 million in federal COVID relief funds to cover higher than expected construction costs. Those are dollars that could have otherwise gone to a long list of community needs that arose in the wake of the pandemic.

We’re dismayed that Hausmann’s contract for the Law Enforcement Center did not include liquidated damages for not complying with the Sept. 14 completion date. Instead, Authority officials have talked about approving a change order that would allow the city-county entity to recuperate damages and restitution, but have failed to offer specifics in public, citing an exception in the state’s open meetings law related to potential litigation.

We would fully support any action that would hold responsible the general contractor and anyone else who has contributed to the unacceptable situation local elected officials now face, with taxpayers seemingly left holding the bag.