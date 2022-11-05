Journal Editorial Board endorses Franken, Reynolds, Feenstra for U.S. Senate, Iowa 4th district, Iowa governor

The Journal has endorsed Sen. Chuck Grassley every time he has run for Senate and, more than likely, we would have done so this year, too.

But several factors trouble us.

— For years, the senator has talked about lowering pharmaceutical prices, but has not accomplished much in that area. When the Democratically-controlled Senate recently gave him the opportunity to cap insulin prices, he didn’t accept it.

— When President Barack Obama offered Merrick Garland as a Supreme Court candidate, Grassley, chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said, “It only makes sense that we defer to the American people who will elect a new president to select the next Supreme Court Justice.” Yet when Ruth Bader Ginsberg died during the 2020 election year, he didn’t oppose holding hearings before the end of Donald Trump’s presidency. “You can’t have one rule for Democrat presidents and another rule for Republican presidents,” he said in 2018. Yet, that’s exactly what happened in 2020.

— Grassley also appears to have had a change of heart regarding Trump. He criticized the former president’s claim that the 2020 election had been stolen and admitted “he belittled and harassed elected officials across the country to get his way.”

Yet Grassley was more than willing to tout Trump’s support when he came to Sioux City for a rally Thursday. Trump made a point of emphasizing President Biden’s age (79) and fitness for the job, yet didn’t mention Grassley’s (89), even though the Senate term is six years, putting him at 95 if he serves the entire term.

At what point does a candidate become too old to run? Should we ignore the issue so he can move up the list of longest-serving senators (he currently stands at No. 8) and still won’t pass Patrick Leahy, D-Vermont)? Dianne Feinstein, D-California, is the oldest sitting senator and she, too, is 89.

Shouldn’t we thank Grassley for his many years of service and elect Sioux City Democrat Mike Franken?

A decorated vice admiral who has considerable military experience and has worked closely with the executive branch in a host of positions, he has valuable insight and a fresh approach to the country’s place in the world.

An Iowa native, he knows the agricultural needs of the state and the importance of jobs, renewable energy and affordable health care.

Grassley does, too. But he has had more than 40 years to get the job done.

Maybe it’s time to let someone else have the opportunity. We endorse Mike Franken for the U.S. Senate.

FOURTH DISTRICT CONGRESS: We endorse Rep. Randy Feenstra. While Feenstra has only been in office for two years, he has demonstrated he understands the district and what fuels it. Like Reynolds, he needs to be more willing to listen to those who don’t agree with the Republican Party’s platform. Though dominated by GOP voters, the district is comprised of Democrats and independents, too. They deserve a voice in Congress just as much as the Republicans who nominated him.

GOVERNOR: We endorse Gov. Kim Reynolds for a second full term. Faced with COVID-related woes (including business closings, school setbacks and employee shortages), the Republican governor remained firm in her convictions and pressed forward, giving Iowans a degree of confidence during troubling times. While there are still issues that deserve more study (funding for public education among them), we hope she will use her legislative support and reach out to those who haven’t agreed with her decisions. What’s best for Iowa often emerges when parties discuss their differences and explain why they believe what they do.