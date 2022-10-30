Journal endorses in Sioux City legislative races, Woodbury County contests

The Sioux City Journal editorial board today begins its 2022 general election endorsements with two races for Iowa legislative districts in Sioux City and contests for Woodbury County Attorney and a Woodbury County Board of Supervisors seat.

Iowa House District 2

Steve Hansen (Democrat)

Bob Henderson (Republican)

Our endorsement: Hansen. In a year when so many candidates espouse what the party tells them to espouse, Hansen remains an independent voice. If it serves Siouxland, he’s not afraid to reach across party lines and vote with Republicans. Henderson's platform sounds more like it comes from party officials.

Iowa Senate District 1

Rocky De Witt (Republican)

Jackie Smith (Democrat)

Our endorsement: Smith. Smith, the incumbent, has been a strong voice for public education and has experience addressing those issues on a statewide level. DeWitt’s platform reads like a rubberstamp for Kim Reynolds’ agenda. Iowa needs someone who is willing to question the way the state funds education and what students need. An educator for 34 years, Smith can be a strong advocate for Iowa’s students and teachers.

Woodbury County Attorney

P.J. Jennings (Democrat)

James Loomis (Republican)

Our endorsement: Loomis. An assistant Woodbury County attorney, Loomis, who has strong campaign support from local law enforcement officers, has a reputation for prosecuting tough cases during his 19 years in office. Jennings, a four-term incumbent, has proven to be a good steward of the office, but tough times could necessitate a shift.

Woodbury County Supervisor District 2

Dan Bittinger (Republican)

Jeremy Dumkrieger (Democrat)

Our endorsement: Bittinger. The lead pastor at CrossPointe Church, Bittinger has espoused fiscal prudency that we share and that closely match the views of the four other Republicans on the board, including outgoing District 2 Supervisor Justin Wright. Our support comes with a caveat, however. Dumkrieger has raised legitimate issues about the county’s management of the new jail construction. We expect Bittinger, if elected, to ask tough questions about various aspects of the project, including the collapse of a half dozen walls in a recent wind storm.