OTHER VOICES: After 2020, Iowa needs different legislative session

We’ve learned that Iowa faces a child care crisis, with a widening gap between working parents in need of care and accessibility to affordable, quality options.

We’ve learned amid the isolation and anxiety of the pandemic that our underfunded mental health system cannot meet the needs of Iowans searching for help. A children’s mental health system created with much fanfare still has not been adequately funded.

We’ve learned the importance of public education for not only teaching our children but also providing a stable support system. And we learned schools’ ability to provide learning online when necessary do not adequately meet the needs of students. That lesson should yield to a new push for innovation in how teachers deliver lessons, in training of teachers and in the educational technology industry the state has shown interest in growing.

We’ve learned the decline of health care accessibility, especially in rural Iowa, is accelerating. We’ve learned our system for protecting children remains inadequate. We’ve learned that hunger in Iowa is a problem that demands immediate action. Iowans struggling with evictions and other economic side effects of the pandemic need aid.