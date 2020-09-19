OTHER VOICES: Calling centrists to help heal our sickened politics

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Not to discount its credible candidates in two congressional districts this fall, but Ben Sasse is right in wishing that the Nebraska Democratic Party was “healthier.”

Nebraska’s junior U.S. senator told The World-Herald’s Aaron Sanderford that a stronger Democratic Party would make it harder for him and his fellow Republicans to campaign by merely “preaching to the choir.”

Safe seats in either chamber of Congress allow, or force, politicians to play to the extremes of their party, offering ideas they know won’t pass, as Sanderford summarized Sasse’s thinking, to “play for the political theater on TV.”

This is easy for Sasse to say, of course. He’s going to waltz to re-election against an opponent, Chris Janicek, who was doomed to defeat even before he sent appalling text messages to a campaign staffer and was disavowed by Nebraska Democrats.