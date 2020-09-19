OTHER VOICES: Calling centrists to help heal our sickened politics

Not to discount its credible candidates in two congressional districts this fall, but Ben Sasse is right in wishing that the Nebraska Democratic Party was “healthier.”
Nebraska’s junior U.S. senator told The World-Herald’s Aaron Sanderford that a stronger Democratic Party would make it harder for him and his fellow Republicans to campaign by merely “preaching to the choir.”
Safe seats in either chamber of Congress allow, or force, politicians to play to the extremes of their party, offering ideas they know won’t pass, as Sanderford summarized Sasse’s thinking, to “play for the political theater on TV.”
This is easy for Sasse to say, of course. He’s going to waltz to re-election against an opponent, Chris Janicek, who was doomed to defeat even before he sent appalling text messages to a campaign staffer and was disavowed by Nebraska Democrats.
In a statewide race, anyone with an “R” after his or her name is almost certain to sweep to victory. As the nation has become more divided, Nebraska has become more deeply red, in part reflecting the rural-urban split. Our political culture has become nationalized and so riddled with cynicism and anger that many people have gotten out of the habit, at the state and local level, of judging candidates by their actual qualities. Opportunities to elect capable public servants are needlessly lost.
It wasn’t long ago that this wasn’t the case in Nebraska. Ben Nelson’s stretch as governor and U.S. senator ended only about eight years ago. When Nelson beat newcomer Pete Ricketts in 2006 — the last significant statewide win for a Nebraska Democrat — it was the sixth Democratic victory in eight U.S. Senate elections.
Nelson followed the same path to the governor’s mansion and then the Senate as Bob Kerrey and J.J. Exon — the latter of whom was eulogized by this newspaper as “show(ing) Democrats how they could succeed in Nebraska: be true to the better nature of their party while respecting the political traditions and impulses of all Nebraskans.”
What is lost when Democrats lack this kind of connection across the state is, simply, accountability for those who win.
Ben Sasse, for example, can do a high school commencement speech so off the mark that his home school district in Fremont disavows the commencement address — and never offer a word of apology or explanation. He can write in the Wall Street Journal that senators should no longer be directly elected by the people, but by state legislatures and to 12-year terms — and it won’t cost him a vote.
The “political traditions and impulses” that Jim Exon embodied reflected Nebraska’s tradition of real populism — standing up for people’s interests first, the reason we have public utilities, for example — before “populism” became code for nationalism.
It was Republican George Norris who advocated for public utilities, who brought us a one-house legislature and who, at times, supported Democrats.
“The greatest curse of the present day is the party spirit which controls the judgment and minds of the people, contrary to their own convictions,” Norris wrote. In 1928.
We desperately need centrists in both parties who avoid brainwashed partisan bomb-throwing so we may find solutions.
And we need voters who, regardless of party, can step away from the partisan chatter, advertising and social media to evaluate for themselves those who have chosen to run. It is something individual voters can do to make our politics and our state better.
