OTHER VOICES: Chambers leaves mark on Nebraska

But his legislative interests extended across the state, from saving prairie dogs and mountain lions to respecting private property rights.

Chambers has drawn national attention for decades, called “the angriest black man in America” by one publication, cited for his national trend-setting in a 1980 resolution that withdrew $25 million in state funds from investments in companies that had interests in South Africa. And, this year, he was praised for his successful fight to preserve Nebraska’s splitting of its electoral votes by congressional district.

But, given that he has worked in a minority in the conservative, Republican-dominated Legislature, Chambers’ impact has been more in stopping “bad bills,” often by himself through his use of the filibuster or simply wearing down his colleages. “I’m only one person, but one person and the rules can do a lot,” he once said -- and did.

Perhaps the best measures of Chambers’ effectiveness came in 2000 when voters approved term limits for senators to, in the view of many, “get rid of Ernie.”

That worked in 2008. But after sitting out four years, Chambers returned to the chamber in 2012 for eight more years.