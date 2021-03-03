OTHER VOICES: Changes to Iowa’s bottle bill would hurt consumers

A bill significantly changing Iowa’s 40-plus-year-old bottle and can deposit law is on the move in the Iowa Legislature. And in its current form, lawmakers should toss it into a recycling bin.

The bill, Senate File 368, would allow beverage retailers to opt-out of collecting containers and redeeming consumers’ 5-cent deposits if the store is within 20 miles of a redemption center. That’s going to mean a lack of convenience and long drives for many Iowans.

On the plus side, the bill does increase the handling fee paid to redemption centers from 1 cent per container to 2 cents, but only temporarily. The fee would drop to 1.5 cents in 2023.

The current system is handled without government intervention. Distributors collect the nickel deposit per container from retailers upon delivery of products. Retailers then charge consumers. Distributors collect empties from retailers and redemption centers, refunding the nickels paid out for returned containers and paying them the 1-cent handling fee.

Under the bill, the state Alcoholic Beverages Division would collect deposits, and nickels unclaimed for unreturned cans and bottles would go into a fund and be returned to taxpayers. Under current law it’s distributors who keep proceeds from unreturned containers.