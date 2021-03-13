OTHER VOICES: Even with acquittal, journalist trial is embarrassment for Iowa

A sad scene played out this week in Polk County, where a journalist stood trial for doing her job.

Des Moines Register reporter Andrea Sahouri was arrested last spring while covering a protest in Des Moines, one of many demonstrations staged last year in response to police killings of Black people. At a May 31 demonstration near Merle Hay Mall, police responded to the rowdy crowd with chemical munitions in an attempt to clear the area.

Police on the scene said they didn’t know Sahouri was a journalist, even though video footage shows her identifying herself. Police and prosecutors surely knew Sahouri was a journalist after Register editors and lawyers told them so shortly after her arrest, but they went forth with charges anyway.

Dozens of journalists were detained last year during a national surge in racial justice protests. Sahouri is one of the few whose charges were not dropped in the aftermath of chaotic demonstrations. If convicted on charges for failure to disperse and interference with official acts, she could have faced jail time and a fine.

-- Pepper-sprayed and jailed Iowa reporter acquitted in case seen as attack on press rights

-- Trying a reporter for covering a protest violates press freedom