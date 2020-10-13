OTHER VOICES: FBI's takedown of a militia plot in Michigan offers a stark warning

FBI agents managed to infiltrate and bring down an alleged militia plot to kidnap Michigan’s governor and other officials in the state, possibly with the intent to spark war and “make the world glow,” as one alleged conspirator is quoted as saying. The fact that the attack was being planned ahead of the presidential election should alarm Americans of all political stripes. These individuals clearly weren’t Antifa or Black Lives Matter protesters. They were right-wing extremists whose rapid expansion and recruitment has earned them a top spot on the FBI’s domestic terrorism list.

The militia plot unfolded amid President Donald Trump’s public embrace of protesters opposed to pandemic restrictions. Some gathered outside the Michigan statehouse in April, many openly carrying firearms. Instead of telling them to stand down, Trump tweeted, “LIBERATE MICHIGAN!” Just last week during the presidential debate, when asked whether he denounces white supremacist groups like the Proud Boys, Trump’s response was: “Proud Boys, stand back and stand by.”