OTHER VOICES: For vaccines, prioritize those with serious medical needs

As vaccinations for those 65 and older continue across Nebraska, the state has changed its priorities for Phase 1B of the vaccination protocol, removing those with high-risk medical conditions from the group, and dedicating 90% of the vaccine the state receives to those 65 and up.

The latter apportionment has come under pressure from teachers and other frontline workers, who are included in the category, but because of the age prioritization have not received vaccines.

More troubling is the state’s plan to move those preexisting health conditions out of Phase 1B, where they are recommended to be placed by the federal Center for Disease Control.. They will now be included in the general public vaccination, which Gov Pete Ricketts said, will begin in April or May.

That vaccination will also be prioritized by age, with those 50 and older first in line to get their shots, pushing those under 40 with high-risk medical conditions, or comorbidities, further back in line.

The state’s general plan, “based on risk,” in Ricketts’ words, is sound.

Older Nebraskans are clearly in the most danger from the virus. Two-thirds of the state’s COVID-19 fatalities occurred in people 75 and older, 94% in people over 55 and 97% in those 50 and older.