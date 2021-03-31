OTHER VOICES: Gas-bill sticker shock requires local, state emergency responses

When a fierce deep freeze clamped down on the nation’s midsection last month, many Nebraskans understandably braced for a spike in their energy bill. Residential and commercial demand during that emergency rose sharply, straining natural gas supply.

But the leaps in some natural gas bills have well exceeded expectations.

Monthly bills in Pender, normally $200 to $250, rose to $900. In Wahoo, residential bills leaped to $280, up from about $130, moderated by the city’s use of $200,000 in contingency funds to lessen the financial blow.

The situation in Neligh is incredible: The monthly bill for the town’s natural gas utility, normally about $50,000, skyrocketed to some $1.5 million.

Nebraskans need relief in this extraordinary situation, and several short-term responses and one important long-term one are appropriate.

It’s imperative that gas suppliers, who provided spot-market purchases during the cold snap, work with utilities in hard-hit communities to provide flexible payment options for consumers. At the State Capitol, the Legislature’s Urban Affairs Committee is considering a proposal to provide $10 million in emergency funding to help town utilities and consumers.