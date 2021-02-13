OTHER VOICES: GM's move to an all-electric lineup could be a global-warming game changer.

In an ambitious and historic announcement, General Motors last month said it will stop making gasoline-powered passenger cars by 2035 and offer an all-electric lineup. It’s no coincidence that the announcement comes on the heels of President Joe Biden’s inauguration. Biden has strongly signaled sweeping policy changes to provide market incentives for electric vehicles, and he has already ordered the conversion of the 645,000 cars in the federal fleet. That kind of public-private action is how climate change has to be confronted.

The Trump administration’s hostility toward climate-change mitigation was so pronounced that at one point, several major automakers balked at dropping their emissions standards to the levels the administration was offering. GM wasn’t among them, and in fact the company in the past has pushed for ever-lower standards. That’s what makes this move so significant: GM has clearly determined that, now, evolving away from the use of fossil fuels is good business.