OTHER VOICES: Infrastructure bill a victory for Nebraska, bipartisanship

Fischer, a strong supporter of infrastructure -- especially roads -- while a member of the Nebraska Legislature, pushed for increased flexibility for livestock haulers and assistance for communities in rural areas to meet their transportation needs.

Nebraska’s senior senator was among 19 Republicans voted for the bill, helping to make it one of the few examples of Congress legislating as it was intended. That process requires negotiation and compromise, not the extreme partisan intransigence that has become standard congressional operating procedure in the last 15 years.

Sen. Ben Sasse, however, voted against the bill and Nebraska’s interests, playing the old Republican fiscal conservative card, which was discredited during the free-spending, tax giveaway Trump administration, and citing his opposition to another Democratic infrastructure proposal that will have to be passed using budget reconciliation -- a battle that has yet to come and should have had no bearing on the merits of the compromise bill.

For while it may be imperfect, as Fischer pointed out, the infrastructure bill, when completed and implemented, will be of great benefit to Nebraska, allowing the cash-strapped state to address the aging infrastructure from past, seen and felt by driving across deteriorating highways and bridges.

Along with broadband expansion, this will equitably create critical infrastructure for future Nebraskans no matter where they are in the sprawling state.

