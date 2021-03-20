OTHER VOICES: Iowa Republicans, Democrats come together to crack down on herbicide drift

With a bitterly divided state Legislature, controversial proposals understandably earn the most public attention. But a large share of the bills lawmakers pass each year have overwhelming bipartisan approval. One recent legislative accomplishment is attributable to watchdog journalism.

Both legislative chambers last week approved a bill to expand penalties in cases where farm chemicals drift to nearby property. Senate File 482 allows the state’s agriculture regulators to impose fines against private applicators whose pesticides and herbicides end up on neighboring crops.

Current law only provides for fines against commercial applicators, which is an obvious oversight that has only recently gained widespread attention.

State Sen. Kevin Kinney, an Oxford Democrat and a farmer, started looking into the issue after The Gazette asked him about it.

“I couldn’t believe there was no ability for (the Department of Agriculture) to be able to have a fine schedule or anything in place,” Sen. Kevin Kinney, D-Oxford, said.