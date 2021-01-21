OTHER VOICES: Iowa should mandate masks in Capitol

We’re getting the distinct impression from Statehouse Republicans they want to pretend the pandemic is over. That makes it far easier to cater to the extreme voices in their party who deny the danger of the virus and reject mitigation measures based on sound science.

Problem is, the state reported more than 10,000 new cases last week, according to data tracked by Johns Hopkins University, and 172 deaths were added to a total that has now topped 4,200. It’s going to be months before a vaccine is available to most Iowans. So the pandemic is far from over, and ignoring it won’t make it so.

Republicans’ failure to put prudent protections in place leads us to doubt their judgment on other issues. Can we really believe lawmakers who say it’s safe to require 100 percent in-person instruction in schools when they won’t take even the simplest measures to mitigate the danger in their own workplace?

Once again, the pandemic response at the Statehouse is more about politics than public health. Throughout the pandemic, we’ve seen an uncontrolled spread of both the virus and absent leadership. Legislative leaders must acknowledge the danger that still exists, change course and protect our Capitol.

