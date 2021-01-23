OTHER VOICES: It's time for cocktails to go to become permanently legal in Nebraska

We would be remiss to endorse any piece of legislation that makes it easier to drink and drive. Then again, this law does nothing of the sort.

Most people are keenly aware that sneaking a sip on the way home isn't nearly as innocent as reaching into the bag for a french fry or two on the way home from the drive-thru.

Capitalism has given everyone of age ample opportunities to drink and drive. There is no difference between chugging a purchase from a bottle bought at the local liquor store and a sealed carton of margaritas from your favorite Mexican place. The open-container laws already in place punish both equally.

And it should be noted that restaurants have done a good job of sealing their drinks to go in containers that are not conducive to sampling or sipping by the driver.

The statistics would back up that statement.

Nebraska State Patrol statistics indicate that drunken driving arrests declined by nearly 24% from the end of March through December, compared with the same time from a year ago.

Of course, critics will contend that those statistics are skewed by the fact that fewer people were driving this year because of the pandemic.

We care to believe that the vast majority of people abide by the laws in place, meaning Nebraskans won't abuse their ability to purchase to-go cocktails to take home.

