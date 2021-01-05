OTHER VOICES: Just because it's online doesn't mean normal rules don't apply

Even as new coronavirus vaccines become available, the pandemic is going to be around for months to come, which means courts, government bodies, schools and employers will still have to conduct their business by remote connection. That means ongoing adjustments in people’s home spaces to accommodate remote intrusions into their otherwise private world. Mishaps will continue to happen. Pets and kids will wander into the camera’s view. Those are understandable, even funny.

What is never acceptable or funny is the abuse of remote connections during official communications. Public officeholders still must abide by open-meetings laws and observe parliamentary procedure. The exact same kinds of decorum that apply in normal settings, in offices of government chambers, still must apply to online forums — including virtual classrooms. If students wouldn’t get away with attending in-person class in a bathrobe (or worse), their parents and teachers must ensure they understand such behavior is not acceptable in virtual classrooms.

Everyone deserves congratulations for having made it this far. The adaptation has been messy, frustrating and very inconvenient. Sadly, a few uncomfortable months remain ahead.