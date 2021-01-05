OTHER VOICES: Just because it's online doesn't mean normal rules don't apply

Even as new coronavirus vaccines become available, the pandemic is going to be around for months to come, which means courts, government bodies, schools and employers will still have to conduct their business by remote connection. That means ongoing adjustments in people’s home spaces to accommodate remote intrusions into their otherwise private world. Mishaps will continue to happen. Pets and kids will wander into the camera’s view. Those are understandable, even funny.
What is never acceptable or funny is the abuse of remote connections during official communications. Public officeholders still must abide by open-meetings laws and observe parliamentary procedure. The exact same kinds of decorum that apply in normal settings, in offices of government chambers, still must apply to online forums — including virtual classrooms. If students wouldn’t get away with attending in-person class in a bathrobe (or worse), their parents and teachers must ensure they understand such behavior is not acceptable in virtual classrooms.
Everyone deserves congratulations for having made it this far. The adaptation has been messy, frustrating and very inconvenient. Sadly, a few uncomfortable months remain ahead.
The improvised setup being used in millions of American homes has yielded some high-profile embarrassments, as former New Yorker columnist and CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin can attest. He was participating in an online meeting when a group of fellow New Yorker staffers decided to take a break. Wrongly assuming that he was no longer visible online, Toobin exposed himself in full view of shocked staffers. Whatever was going through his head, it was a career-ender for one of the nation’s most celebrated and (formerly) respected legal analysts.
Locally, the online meeting format and lack of news media presence in the halls where taxpayer business normally happens has shown itself rife with potential abuses. Several St. Louis aldermen complained to us, for example, that Aldermanic President Lewis Reed was cutting off their online microphones when they waxed too critical of him or bills that he favored. Alderman Jeffrey Boyd positioned himself in at least one online Board of Aldermen session with a campaign poster behind him advertising his primary bid for the treasurer’s office.
Last spring in St. Louis County, members of the County Council held repeated closed-door meetings with members of County Executive Sam Page’s administration to receive updates on his coronavirus response. The meetings should have been open to the public and should have been advertised in advance, neither of which occurred. It was only after objections filed by the Post-Dispatch that officials began taking the state’s Sunshine Laws more seriously. Other government bodies, such as the county Board of Police Commissioners, are still having trouble with compliance even now, 10 months into the pandemic.
Only the format has changed. The rules remain the same, and there’s no excuse for sidestepping them — even in a pandemic.