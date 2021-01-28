OTHER VOICES: Keeping tourneys in Lincoln a win for all

Everyone probably has his or her own moment when the life-altering reality of COVID-19 struck. For many, it was last March, when the Nebraska School Activities Association announced sweeping changes to limit crowds at the boys state basketball tournament in Lincoln.

As predictable as the migration of sandhill cranes or monarch butterflies, the crowds that descended upon Lincoln for the girls and boys basketball tournaments brought restaurants, hotels and retail stores an infusion of customers and cash. And after years of experience, Lincoln knew how to roll out the red carpet and enjoyed it.

Timing was such that the girls tournament the week before was largely unscathed, but the boys tournament was indelibly altered. And with a sharp reduction in fans, Lincoln businesses, especially ones downtown, felt the pain.

That’s why last week’s news that between Pinnacle Bank Arena and Lincoln Public Schools, the NSAA was able to cobble together enough venues and a schedule to keep both tournaments in Lincoln this year was so welcome.