OTHER VOICES: Large-scale accounting problem, child welfare mess stir concern over Nebraska government

A new state auditor report says the State Department of Administrative Services made some $21 billion in accounting errors while processing funds last year. None of those dollars involved fraud or embezzlement; the errors were in documentation and in assigning funds incorrectly in their accounting designation. That might seem arcane, but if a private company made accounting mistakes similar in scale to the company’s finances, it would be considered a glaring failure and a worrisome problem.

The State Department of Health and Human Services has signed a 25-month, $147.3 million emergency contract with St. Francis Ministries after the contractor was in danger of running out of money to handle child welfare services for Douglas and Sarpy Counties. The problem stems from the Ricketts administration’s acceptance in 2019 of St. Francis’s strangely low bid that was 40% less than what the state had been paying. The situation shows that sometimes a bit of common sense ought to be heeded: “If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.” Now the administration has had to apologize for its handling of the matter, St. Francis continues to fail to meet the caseload limit for frontline workers and the Legislature is rightly set to conduct an investigation into the entire matter.