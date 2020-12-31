OTHER VOICES: Lawmakers serve public interest by showing independent-mindedness

To best serve the public interest, elected officials must be free to exercise their own judgment. Hagel, in seeking reelection in 2002, aptly described that obligation for public officials: “I’ve got to do and say what I think is right. I’ll never compromise that. That doesn’t mean I’m any smarter or any better than anybody. That doesn’t mean I don’t listen to a lot of people. But in the end it’s my judgment.”

That call for such principled behavior should be heeded now by Republican members of the Nebraska Legislature currently being pressured to toss away their independent judgment in the 2021 session and be directed how to vote as part of a controlled partisan bloc. Putting lawmakers in such a straightjacket undercuts sound lawmaking because it stifles productive policy debate. It sows mistrust among lawmakers, eroding the ability to reach compromise.

Hagel described the danger in his 2002 comments: “In the end, the currency that matters here ... is the currency of trust. If people don’t trust you, you don’t have any currency.” Exactly so. At the Nebraska Legislature, building trust with all members, and not just those in one’s political “tribe,” is one of the central obligations of responsible service.

Achieving such relationships will be vital for Nebraska state senators next year if they are to reach agreement on daunting state issues — budgeting, taxes, prison policy, police issues and much more. The best way to address those needs isn’t through hyper-partisanship, insult and deadlock. It’s through the liberation of lawmakers to rise above the partisan scheming and openly speak their mind. In so doing, they can debate issues responsibly and work out solutions for the good of Nebraska as a whole.

