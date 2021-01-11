OTHER VOICES: Make the redistricting maps fair

Once per decade, states across the country redraw political boundaries — a process that too often leads to districts that resemble exercises in geometric perversion. These district lines twist, turn, stretch, squiggle and meander — all with the goal of letting the political party in charge choose their voters rather than the other way around.

In Illinois, we've seen the ridiculousness of such districts. Twenty years ago, the 17th Congressional District stretched from the Quad-Cities through an alley in Springfield. On one side of the narrow passageway was the 16th District; on the other was the 18th. The 17th squeezed in between.

We are now on the cusp of another redistricting. And just in time for the lame duck session in Springfield, state Rep. Tim Butler, a Republican, has introduced a bill that would authorize an independent, non-partisan commission to draw the lines.

We've always been a fan of this approach. Iowa's lines are drawn by the non-partisan Legislative Service Agency. And while legislators vote up or down on proposed districts, the state's process is a model that yields fair districts and treats voters with respect.